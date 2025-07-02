‘I like everything I see’ – Kamaldeen Sulemana impressed with facilities at new club Atalanta BC

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana has expressed his satisfaction with the facilities available at his new club, Atalanta BC.

The Black Stars winger sealed his much-anticipated transfer to the Italian Serie A club from English side Southampton on Wednesday, July 2.

Speaking to the Atalanta media team after touring the facilities at the club, Kamaldeen Sulemana noted that he was impressed.

According to the forward, he is ready to give his all to the club to ensure they achieve their objectives.

“I just had a tour at the training centre and I can say it’s a big facility, a lot of stuff to do here and I can’t wait to get started. I’m very happy to start my new adventure here. So far, I like everything I see. I will give all my best to the club,” Kamaldeen Sulemana said.

Kamaldeen Sulen, 23, has moved to Atalanta BC after playing for FC NordsjÃ¦lland, Stade Rennais FC, and Southampton in the past.

He has been tipped to impress at his new club while continuing his development.