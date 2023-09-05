'I lost a bit of composure' - Eddie Nketiah reveals his immediate reaction to England call-up

England striker Eddie Nketiah has revealed how he expressed his excitement upon receiving an invite to join the team for the current international break.

Having represented the nation in various youth teams, the Arsenal striker had longed for a national call-up. He finally achieved that when Southgate named his team to face Ukraine and Scotland in the European qualifiers.

According to the 24-year-old, he was buzzing and couldn't control his excitement after he found out he was going to be part of the team

“When I got the text it was surreal. I’m usually a calm guy but I did lose a bit of composure for 10 seconds.

“It was an amazing moment. It’s been a long journey and obviously, I’ve worked hard to get here so it’s nice to have that step and recognition,” Eddie Nketiah said.

Meanwhile, the call-up appears as a blow to Ghana who had claimed to be in contact with the forward in a bid to lure him to play for Ghana.

In preparation for the match against Ukraine, Eddie Nketiah has been working hard with his teammates on the England national team.

The match will take place on September 9th, a Saturday.