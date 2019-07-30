I love to spread the word of God- Religious Raphael Dwamena reveals

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena has revealed that on his free time he loves to spread the word of God.

The striker, who joined Real Zaragoza on a season long loan from La Liga side Levante says he is on a mission of ensuring the word of God reaches everybody.

Dwamena- a devoted Christian- has never his passion about religion and states he finds his inspiration in his faith.

"I like to spread the word of God, to talk about Jesus, to make God known, his love for them and what he represents for humanity," he said.

"I have a mission for people, they are not alone, believe in Jesus Christ. In Valencia we have a church and explained to the boys how God can help you, I hope it helps them and inspires them in their lives," he added.

Dwamena has been in scintillating form in preseason, scoring a hat-trick against Peña Ferranca and also made an assist in their 3-0 win over CD Ebro on Sunday.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin