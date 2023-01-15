"I ma ready to win the cup"- Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker ahead of CHAN opener

Head coach of the Black Galaxies, Annor Walker has declared his intentions of winning the CHAN tournament in Algeria.

Ghana open their campaign with a tricky clash against newcomers Madagascar in Group C on Sunday evening.

According to Walker his team is ready for the competition after months in camp preparing for the Africa Nations Championship.

"We have been preparing since last year towards this competition. We were fortunate to leave Ghana for Cairo as part of our pre-tournament tour before moving to Algiers and eventually to Constantine. We have prepared well for this competition," he said at the pre-match conference in Constantine.

"Everyone knows what Ghana can do so everything will play well when they face Ghana. We are prepared for any team that comes our way. We are here to show what we can do as a national team from Ghana," he added.

"Nobody goes into a competition and says I am here to lose. I am here to exhibit what i can do. I am ready to get to the finals and if it goes well for us we will win the cup. However, now I am focused on the group stage before i think about the next stage of the competition."

With Morocco's withdrawal from the tournament, Ghana will next face Sudan in Group C.

The home-based national team reached the final of the competition twice in the past, losing in 2009 and 2014.