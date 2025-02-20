I may seek Kwesi Nyantakyi's support should I decide to contest GFA presidential elections again - George Afriyie

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, George Afriyie, has said he may seek the support of former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi if he decides to run in the next FA presidential elections in 2027.

Afriyie previously contested the GFA presidency in 2019 but lost to Kurt Okraku. In the 2023 elections, however, he was disqualified by the elections committee.

When asked whether he would seek Nyantakyi’s backing in the future, Afriyie admitted that it was a possibility.

"I may seek Nyantakyi's support," he told Sporty FM.

"We don't often talk like before but once in a while, I check up on him.

"If I decide to contest for the GFA Elections, I will seek the support of Kwesi Nyantakyi," he added.

Afriyie, who succeeded Fred Crentsil as GFA Vice President, served in the role from 2015 to 2018.