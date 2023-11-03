'I miss playing for Ghana' - Ex-Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng

Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng has expressed his nostalgia for playing with the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Boateng, who was a prominent figure during his time as a midfielder for Fulham, has been reminiscing about his days representing the national team since his retirement in 2018.

In a recent Instagram post, the former midfielder shared a picture of himself on national team duties with the caption "I miss playing for my motherland."

Boateng played a pivotal role in the Black Stars' journey to the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, a significant achievement for Ghana. He continued to be a part of the squad in the 2010 World Cup, where the team reached the quarterfinals, marking a historic milestone for Ghana in the tournament.

During his extensive football career spanning from 1999 to 2017, Boateng played for clubs in various countries, including Greece, Sweden, Israel, Germany, Spain, Ukraine, England, and the United States.

As an international player from 2001 to 2013, he earned 47 caps for the Ghana national team and scored one goal.