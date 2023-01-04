I nearly lost my job as Ghana coach after inviting Mohammed Kudus for first time - Kwasi Appiah

Former Ghana head coach James Kwasi Appiah claims he received threats from some officials of the Ghana FA for inviting Mohammed Kudus to the Black Stars during his second spell.

Kudus made his debut for Ghana during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in November 2019 under Appiah at the Cape Coast stadium.

The former Ghana U17 and U20 player went ahead to score on his first appearance when he was introduced in the second half of the match.

However, Appiah, says he would have lost his job if Ghana had failed to beat Bafana Bafana in that game.

"Not only [Mohammed] Kudus but some other young players. Some people felt the young players didn’t deserve the Black Stars call-up," he said in an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah TV.

"But for me, I had watched them and I believed them. I always told my players don’t prove to me, prove to Ghanaians. If you do well that’s for your own good.

"My job was on the line because I was warned that if I lost the match I will be sacked. I didn’t mind because I knew I was doing what was good for the country."

Appiah's side recorded a 2-0 win over South Africa in that fixture and Kudus has since been a regular member of the Ghana national team.