I need to be more decisive in front of goal - Nico Williams

Athletic Club star Nico Williams is determined to elevate his game, believing he possesses the "right conditions to be a better footballer."

The Spanish-Ghanaian winger admits he must "score more goals and be more decisive" to reach the next level in his career.

Fresh off winning the Copa del Rey with Athletic Club and the European Championship with Spain, the youngest of the Williams brothers revealed his ultimate ambition: lifting the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy. Speaking to FIFA, Nico described himself as "very ambitious," eager to build on his growing list of achievements.

Under the mentorship of Joseba Etxeberria, his former coach at Bilbao Athletic, Nico learned the importance of developing his final touch. “I need to work on scoring and assisting consistently to make an incredible leap in my career,” he reflected.

With his explosive pace and flair, the 21-year-old is on a mission to cement his place among football's elite while inspiring young talents worldwide. For Nico, the journey is just beginning.