'I need to go back and work a lot with them' - Berekum Chelsea coach Christopher Ennin after defeat to Aduana

Berekum Chelsea coach, Christopher Ennin has revealed that there is a lot of work he has to do with his squad in order to return to winning ways.

Ennin's comments come in the wake of their 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Friday, October 6 2023.

Isaac Mintah's first half strike was enough to seal victory for the hosts.

The Bibires have now failed to win in their last three games after their opening day 2-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars.

This was followed by their 3-1 defeat in Tamale to Karela United and a resilient Accra Lions side held them to a 1-1 draw at their own backyard.

"I think there is a lot of things I need to work because after coming back from that lose in Tamale, it seems we are still struggling. So, I think I need to go back and work a lot with them so that we can bounce back," Ennin said post-match.

"The energy we brought from the pre-season to the tournament in Samartex, it seems it is dropping so it's something that I have to monitor carefully and see. If it's something, definitely it's going to correct as soon as possible and before Sunday things will be fine," he added.

Berekum Chelsea are at home to debutants, Nations FC for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

