 'I need you to win Africa'- Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to Asante Kotoko 

The Life Patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has reiterated his desire to see the club win an African title having emerged as champions in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors on Monday presented the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title to the Asantehene, at his Palace in Manhyia, Kumasi.

The contingent that paid a courtesy call on the Life Patron of Asante Kotoko on Monday included, the Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah and his management and the playing body Kotoko as well the supporter’s leadership.

Addressing the team, the Life Patron of the club congratulated the playing body on their title winning feat this season and has therefore charged the team to make effort to win an Africa title.

“I congratulate you for winning the league title, now, you are going to Africa, I will urge you, the CEO, coach and the players to win Africa because it’s been a while he laid hands on the title"

“As a team, you need to remain united to be able to succeed” he said.

The Porcupine Warriors lifted the trophy in front of thousands of fans at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi after a convincing 3-0 win over Elmina Sharks.

Prosper Narteh Ogum ‘s side secured their position as champions on June 2, but had to wait until their final home game of the season to get their hands on the trophy.

Kotoko were awarded the trophy in front of thousands of fans who were absolutely delighted to witness the team’s success after a disappointing last season in which the Porcupine Warriors went trophyless while bitter rivals Hearts of Oak won both the league and the FA Cup.

Before the trophy presentation, Kotoko defeated Elmina Sharks 3-0 in an entertaining game.

Left-back Ibrahim Imoro scored a stunning free-kick on 26 minutes to give Kotoko a halftime lead.

Kotoko came out of the break determined to score more goals, and Cameroonian attacker Mfegue Omgba delivered, scoring twice in the final 12 minutes.

Kotoko will conclude their campaign in Accra against Accra Lions on Saturday, June 18.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League campaign.