I never considered playing for Germany despite being born there – Otto Addo

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has firmly reaffirmed his commitment to the country following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Germany-born former Ghana international has come under heavy criticism after Ghana finished bottom of Group F, failing to qualify for the tournament for the first time in 21 years.

Despite widespread calls for his resignation, Addo has insisted he has no intention of stepping down.

“I don't even want to go home because when I go home, I will see them [his family] crying," Otto Addo said after Monday's 2-1 defeat to Niger in Accra.

"They are very, very sad, and I will be sad as well. I'm also sad. I'm very sad. I'm very sad that Ghanaians are sad. It touches me. It touches me very much.

“There's a different understanding. I don't think you (journalist) will get it because I was born in Germany. For me, coming down here is always with the heart, always.

“You know, there are some others even choosing to switch nationalities for a different country.

“I never had this in my heart, never. I always want to play for Ghana, and I always want to represent Ghana. Always.”

Ghana finished bottom of Group F with three points, eleven behind Angola and five adrift second-placed Sudan.