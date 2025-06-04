I never crusaded for the sacking of Otto Addo despite AFCON qualification collapse – CK Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor says he never called for the dismissal of Otto Addo despite failing to lead the side to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The four-time African champions will, for the first time in over two decades will not feature at the tournament which is scheduled to be hosted in Morocco later this year.

Ghana finished at the bottom of its group with three points after recording three draws and suffering three defeats.

The shocking performance of the senior national team during the qualifiers led to several fans calling for the sack of Addo.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund has led the team to enhance its chances of qualifying for the World Cup with back-to-back wins against Chad and Madagascar.

"I didn't encourage the sacking of Otto Addo after the AFCON qualification failure," Akonnor told Citi Sports.

"It sometimes gets too much for the players with the hiring and sacking of coaches," he added.

The Black Stars, after participating in the four-nation tournament in London, where they finished in third place, will regroup in September for the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.