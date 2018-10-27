I never doubted my quality - Enugu Rangers goalkeeper Nana Bonsu

Enugu Rangers goalkeeper Nana Bonsu says he was not under any pressure to deliver when he came on to replace first choice goalkeeper Olufemi Thomas who had a terrible day at the office conceding three goals in the final of the Aiteo Cup played at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba, Delta state.

The former Liberty Professionals shot-stopper was Rangers’ first choice goalkeeper under Imama Amakapabo in 2016 and was key to the team winning the Nigerian Professional Football League that season before losing his spot to the veteran safe hands Femi Thomas.

After Thomas conceded three goals and Enugu Rangers trailing in a performance he will hope to forget in a hurry, coach Gbenga Ogunbote introduced Bonsu who kept Rangers in the match with strings of fine saves.

Bonsu reacting to the game said he was not under any pressure to prove his mettle. “I was brought in to do my job and I am happy I did it well. I know the pressure was on me as we had scored two and Pillars wanted to score at least one more goal to make the scoreline safe for them. I thank God for my performance."

"Not playing regularly did not affect my performance because everyone knows what Nana can do. I know I lost my spot because of the injury and from my actions on the pitch you can see that I still have what it takes to be up there.”