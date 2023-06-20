'I never felt nervous' - FC Sheriff defender Patrick Kpozo on Black Stars debut

FC Sheriff defender Patrick Kpozo has expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of his Black Stars, who drew 0-0 with Madagascar in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

Following the absence of Baba Rahman and Gideon Mensah due to injuries, Kpozo was trusted with the left-back position for the game.

"It was not the debut I wanted because I was expecting us to win, but we didn't. However, it's okay," Kpozo expressed in an interview with Citi Sports.

While disappointed with the result, he maintained a positive outlook and acknowledged the learning experience.

Kpozo also mentioned that he did not feel nervous walking onto the pitch in Antananarivo. He described the game as a normal one for him, devoid of any overwhelming nerves.

He added, "I never felt nervous, and I am very okay. Before the game, the coach, Chris Hughton, informed us that the pitch was in a terrible condition, which influenced our playing style to some extent, but overall, it was fine."

Despite the disappointment of the result, Ghana still remains at the top of Group E with eight points. They will conclude their qualification matches for the AFCON against the Central African Republic (CAR) in September at the Baba Yara Stadium.