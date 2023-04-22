I now have compusure - Accra Lions' Bassit Seidu after scoring four against Medeama

Accra Lions' forward Bassit Seidu has attributed his performance against Medeama SC on Friday to his composure which he lacked sometime ago.

The youngster made history by becoming the first and only player to score four goals in a single Ghana Premier League match in the ongoing season when his side beat Medeama SC in their matchday 27 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Seidu who was elated with the result said he has succeeded in improving his performance by gaining composure.

He added that the coach's instruction was key to how they played as they bounced back in the latter part of the game after Medeama had restored parity.

"I feel very amazed and happy too because it wasn't an easy task, but I did what I had to. I wasn't having composure at first, but I do now, and I think that's the key," he said.

"After the first two goals, we came down a little bit, but we managed to come up again because we listened to our coach very well and did everything he wanted us to do."

Accra Lions are now fourth on the table with eight more matches to be played in the 27th round of matches.