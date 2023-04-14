I offered to help solve Ghana's striking problem in the past - Dan Owusu

Former Black Stars striker Dan Owusu has expressed his frustration for not being heard some time ago when he availed himself to assist in solving Ghana's goalscoring problem.

The Black Stars have yearned for prolific strikers over the years with Asamoah Gyan appearing to be the only standout forward over a decade.

Dan Owusu who won the Ghana Premier League top scorer award on three occasions revealed that he spotted the striking issue in the past and had wanted to help but there was no green light from the FA.

“I suggested this years ago but everyone turn a death ear to it. I believe this is the time. I availed myself to help solve this scoring problem but I was never given the chance in the national team. I’m old now and can’t hold this striker’s coach position but I believe we’ve some top former strikers who can step in to support, provided they are given the chance,” Owusu told Bryt FM.

Ghana are currently bent on getting the best out of Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo who are striving to fill the boots of Asamoah Gyan.

There have been the likes of Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams among others who have all tried to hit top form for the Black Stars but yet inefficient.