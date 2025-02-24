'I passed Alexander-Arnold many times, but the final ball wasn't there' – Belgian-Ghanaian Jeremy Doku

Man City forward Jeremy Doku has offered insights on the dynamics and his personal duel with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the team's defeat to the Reds on Sunday in the Premier League.

The reigning English champions suffered a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, despite a spirited performance from the 22-year-old Belgian-Ghanaian winger.

Doku, whose African heritage stems from his Ghanaian parents, contributed 3 goals and 4 assists in 17 Premier League appearances .

His impact was evident against Liverpool, as he consistently challenged the opposition's defense with his direct running and creativity.

Reflecting on the match, Doku acknowledged the team's efforts but highlighted the challenges posed by Liverpool's tactical approach.

"We tried. I had a lot of attacking situations, but after the two goals they scored, they played very deep. They defended very well and then played on the counterattack, so it was hard for us to find spaces. Some games are like that. We just have to keep going and take the good things from the game."

The winger's individual battle with Trent Alexander-Arnold was a notable aspect of the game.

"It is a good question because I passed him a lot of times, but it was then the final pass or I don't know. The most important thing after passing is to create something from it, and I played some good balls in front of the goal, but we have to score. We have to analyse the game and see what I can do better and what we can do better as a team."