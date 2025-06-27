‘I play like Lamine Yamal’ – GoldStars signing Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng

Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng has likened his style of play to Barcelona’s teenage star Lamine Yamal after completing a move to Bibiani GoldStars.

The 26-year-old winger, signed from Tanzanian outfit Pamba Jiji FC, believes his preferred role on the right flank mirrors that of the Spanish prodigy, famously known for his pace, dribbling, and creativity.

Boateng, who previously featured for Bofoakwa Tano, joins the reigning Ghana Premier League champions on a three-year contract.

His arrival comes as part of the club’s broader effort to reinforce their squad ahead of the 2025/26 season, which will include their maiden CAF Champions League campaign.

“I was very happy to get such a call to join the league champions,” Boateng told the club’s media. “I am a right winger â€” what we call the â€˜Lamine Yamal position.’ I play like Lamine Yamal.”

The signing of Boateng follows recent additions Barimah Baah and Emmanuel Kontor, underscoring GoldStars’ ambition to maintain their domestic dominance while competing on the continental stage.

Club officials are optimistic that Boateng’s international experience and confident mindset will make him a valuable asset in the months ahead.