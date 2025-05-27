I promise to win 2025 AFCON - Morocco coach Walid Regragui

Morocco’s national team head coach, Walid Regragui, has boldly declared his ambition to lead the Atlas Lions to Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) glory in 2025, as the North African country prepares to host the continental showpiece later this year.

Speaking at a press conference following the announcement of his squad for upcoming friendlies against Benin and Tunisia, Regragui urged fans to rally behind the team, calling for unity and patience as they build toward a historic campaign on home soil.

"I hope that the Moroccan public will be patient and especially good-intentioned, as they were in the World Cup, and that they will support us with confidence, and I promise them the CAN," he said.

In a strong show of confidence, the coach reaffirmed his belief in his ability to deliver the trophy, even saying he would be willing to step aside if someone else could guarantee success.

"If someone offers me a guarantee that a foreign coach will be present to help us win the Africa Cup of Nations, I will step aside from now on. I will help him and I will be grateful to him. Whether it's Guardiola, Ancelotti or someone else, I don't know. What I know is that I am capable of giving the Moroccans the AFCON title, and I am capable of doing so, provided there is trust and support."

Regragui also explained the team’s decision to decline a proposed friendly with Sweden, instead choosing to focus on African opposition in their preparations.

"I would like to feel the level of mobilisation among us all. From now until the start of the Africa Cup of Nations, we have our plans. Recently, the Swedish national team offered us a friendly match, but we refused because we want to face African teams instead of European teams in their stadiums. The goal is clear: to gain more experience against teams from the African continent."

Morocco will compete in Group A alongside Zambia, Mali, and Comoros. The 2025 AFCON will run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.