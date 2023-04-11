"I really enjoyed it"- Jordan Ayew reacts after brace heroics against Leeds United

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has shared his excitement after netting a brace as Crystal Palace whitewashed Leeds United in the English Premier League last Sunday.

The 31-year-old seems to have found his scoring boots under Roy Hodgson after scoring two in two games.

“I really enjoyed it. It’s not often it happens, and when it happens you have to embrace it and enjoy it," he told Crystal Palace TV.

“I’m pleased with our performance. We stuck to our gameplan. It wasn’t easy at the beginning, but this is the Premier League: you’re playing against good sides and sometimes it’s going to be difficult. You just need to get through it and when you have your moments, you punish them.

“It was a really good day, and we’re all happy, but we know that there are still eight games to go and we need to pick up more points.”

Ayew feels relieved after his recent performances for the Eagles and believes the South London club will finish the campaign strongly.

“I just stuck to the gameplan. I tried to help the team stay in shape, I tracked my man… the basic things. They were rewarded and I’m really happy for myself and the team," continued Ayew.

“It’s not been easy – we’ve been struggling [earlier this season] – but since the manager came in, he’s done a good job giving us back the confidence to express ourselves, and that’s what we’re doing.

“[Michael Olise] and Ebs [Eze] and [Jeffrey] Schluppy and [Odsonne] Edouard… it’s enjoyable to play with players like that, and Wilf [Zaha].”