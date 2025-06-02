Dr Kwame Kyei: Nations FC owner regrets Ghana football involvement after dramatic incident in Holy Stars clash

Owner and bankroller of Ghana Premier League outfit, DR Kwame Kyei, has disclosed that he harbors regrets of investing in Ghana football following a dramatic walk-off in the sides game against Basake Holy Stars.

The match, held at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Anyinase ended abruptly, as Nations FC walked off the pitch in protest of officiating decisions.

Before this incident, the home team had taken the lead from the penalty spot in the 32nd-minute mark.

Speaking to Asempa FM, the business mogul emphasized that he regret getting into Ghana football following the unfortunate incident in Anyinase.

“I’m being honest, I regret getting involve in Ghana football. Truth be told, I wasn’t happy with what transpired in the match. We expect that things will change for the betterment of our game” he said.

Nations FC went into the match four points at the top of the league standings, needing two wins from their final two games to secure a historic Ghana Premier League title.

Now, the Abrankese-based club’s title quest rest in the hands of the Ghana Football Association, who are expected to decide on the matter in the coming days.