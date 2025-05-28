I regret not playing for the Black Stars – Ex-Kotoko defender Augustine Sefah

Former Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold defender Augustine Sefah has disclosed that his biggest career regret is not playing for the Black Stars.

The 34-year-old, who has spent his entire career in the domestic scene made name for himself during his spell with Ashantigold and Asante Kotoko, winning both Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.

Sefah was an integral member of the Ashantigold squad that clinched the Ghana Premier League back in 2015. He was also involved in Kotoko’s resounding 3-1 win over Hearts of Oak in the FA Cup final in 2019.

Despite his exploits in the local scene, Sefah was never considered for Black Stars call up, something the experienced defender regrets.

“I had the opportunity to play for Medeama, Ashantigold (defunct) and Kotoko, one of the biggest clubs in Ghana and Africa at large. I’m well known in the league. I regret not playing for the Black Stars of Ghana. At a point in my career, I expected call up because I felt I was doing so well” he told Bryt FM in Koforidua.

Sefah, who has been without a club since 2022 has yet to announce his retirement from professional football.