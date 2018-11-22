I regret penalty miss at the 2010 FIFA World Cup - Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has said that if there is anything he would wish to change in his illustrious footballing career, it would be the spot kick he missed against Uruguay at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The Black Stars were on the verge of making history by becoming the first African nation to qualify to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup.

Luis Suarez's handball denied Dominic Adiyiah a late minute extra time goal for Ghana and Asamoah Gyan wasted the resultant penalty which was the last kick of the game and Ghana subsequently lost the penalty shootout.

In an interview with Countryman Songo on Adom FM's 'Fire for Fire', the Kayserispor forward revealed that if there's anything he would like to change in his footballing career, it would be that last-gasp spot kick miss.

“If there is anything I would love to change in my career, it would be my penalty miss against Uruguay. I wish that day could come again for me to retake the penalty differently. I am still haunted by that penalty miss but I have to move on," Gyan said on Adom TV.

The Ghana's record scorer is celebrating his 33rd birthday today and is still yet to return to his team after the international break after warming the bench for the Black Stars in their 2-0 win over the Walias of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

He also holds the record for the most goals scored by an African player in the World Cup with six games.