I rejected Dortmund and Newcastle to join Hoffenheim - Ghana defender Kasim Adams

Black Stars defender Kasim Adams has revealed that he had the opportunity to choose from a list of elite clubs across Europe when he was on the verge of departing his former club Young Boys but opted for Hoffenheim.

After a fruitful stint in the Swiss League, where he appeared 69 times, the defender was on the radar of a number of elite clubs, including Newcastle United and former Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund.

However, Adams claims he examined his alternatives and decided that Hoffenheim would be a better fit for his career than the others.

According to him, the German club's project influenced his decision, and he believed the appropriate opportunity to play in a bigger team will come soon.

"When I wanted to go to Hoffenheim from Young Boys. it was not only Hoffenheim who wanted me. I had Newcastle, I had Dortmund. I had Leverkusen as well but I chose to move to Hoffenheim because that was how I knew I could grow. Because I was in my early 20s so I still wanted to play more games to grow," he told MX24.

"If I had moved to a bigger club, they would have seen me as a potential key player but they had lots of experienced players already.

"At Dortmund there was Hummels. I wanted to grow in Hoffenheim and it was good because they were playing the Champions League. I was aware the team had a project of buying young talented players that's why I chose to go to Hoffenheim. Because I knew I could grow from there and then move through the process to the next step in my career," he added.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old has not played enough for the German outfit despite joining in 2018. He has rather spent most of his time on loan to clubs like Fortuna Dusseldorf and FC Basel.

He was included in the recent Ghana squad that faced Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.