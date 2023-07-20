I reported to Chris Hughton and he understood situation - Ameenu Shardow on 3FM interview

Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow has addressed the recent controversy surrounding his recent interview with 3FM, where he was misquoted, leading to unwarranted criticism.

During the interview, Shardow discussed the possibility of Ghana benefiting from having Otto Addo in charge, as he could learn from his mistakes during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana faced a disappointing group stage exit.

However, he also acknowledged that the Black Stars are currently in capable hands under the guidance of Chris Hughton, who previously served as Otto Addo's technical advisor.

The controversy arose when 3FM posted a partial segment of the interview, focusing solely on Addo and omitting any mention of Hughton.

This selective sharing of the interview sparked criticism for Shardow. However, the media house later released the full video to provide the complete context of Shardow's statements.

Shardow expressed his frustration, stating, "It is quite painful. That's why sometimes when we are called for interviews, some of us drag our feet."

He further revealed that he reached out to 3FM regarding the partial release of the interview, and they have now shared the full version.

Clarifying his original statements, Shardow emphasised that he did not say he misses Otto Addo, but rather highlighted the importance of continuity in the team's management. He pointed out, "What I said was in relation to continuity."

In light of the situation, Shardow informed his bosses and coach Chris Hughton about the misrepresentation of his words. He stated, "My bosses were concerned and they wanted to examine the facts of the issue. Chris Hughton did not call me over that. I reported it to him, and he understands. He is not interested in that."