I respect Mali but I'm hopeful of a Black Stars win - Fred Pappoe

Former Black Stars Management Committee chairman Fred Pappoe has expressed confidence that the Black Stars will secure a positive result against Mali in their crucial Group I match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars are set to face the Eagles on Thursday night at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako in the third round of the qualifiers. Ghana, currently sitting fifth in the group, needs a win to bolster their chances of qualifying for the World Cup in Canada, USA, and Mexico.

“With the rightful thought and kind of preparations the Black Stars have done, I don’t think this is one match I will tell you I am scared,” Pappoe said.

“I respect the Malians, and they have a good team. They (Mali) have been playing well for some time now, but I am still very hopeful in this team and the technical direction of the team. I am hopeful we will get a good result.”

The game will kick off at 7 pm GMT, with the Black Stars set to face the Central African Republic four days later at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

This match is a crucial opportunity for the four-time African champions to revive their hopes of making it to the next World Cup, having started their campaign with a slim win over Madagascar and a loss to Comoros.

Ghana currently lie fifth in Group I with three points, trailing behind Comoros, Mali, the Central African Republic, and Madagascar.