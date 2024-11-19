I retired prematurely from football – Dan Quaye

Former Ghana international Dan Quaye says he retired prematurely from professional football due to the indiscipline of young players.

The 43-year-old, who is considered as one of the best full backs to have played in the domestic competitions ended playing career with Great Olympics back in 2017.

The tough-tackling defender started his playing career with the Dade boys in 1997 before earning a significant move to regional rivals Hearts of Oak.

Quaye went ahead to feature for a host of clubs in Ghana and abroad before calling it a quit.

Before retirement, the defender made a return to Great Olympics to feature for his boyhood club.

Speaking to Bryt FM, Quaye said, “I retired prematurely from football. I could have played for a longer period but indiscipline on young players forced me to retire”

“At Great Olympics, I tried shaping young players but they were indiscipline and not ready to adhere to any advice. I opted to end my playing career there to protect myself. I could have acted unprofessionally if I had not retire”

“We should ask ourselves why Sulley Muntari left Hearts of Oak” he added.

Dan Quaye was part of the Hearts of Oak squad that clinched the CAF Champions League in 2000.

He was also a member of the Black Stars squad for the 2006 World Cup. Quaye made 10 appearances for the national team between 2001 and 2006.