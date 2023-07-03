'I sacrificed to make others happy' - Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has revealed a selfless aspect of himself during his playing days indicating that he was always driven to make others happy around him.

Appiah who is recognised as the first player to lead Ghana's senior national team as captain to their first World Cup appearance in 2006 is known for hardworking and teamwork traits that propelled the team to achieve remarkable feats.

Recalling memories of his playing days in an interview with Joy Sports, Appiah said some personal objectives were sacrificed to ensure the happiness and satisfaction of others around him.

“Today, I am sitting here as a proud former player of the Black Stars because I sacrificed to make others happy,” he said.

“I didn’t want to say these kinds of things, trust me, but you see, sometimes you are having conversations and things come up. Honestly, I didn’t want to even talk about it and I’ve never spoken about it before, never."

“I did it out of my heart and the end of the day today I’m sitting here as a proud former player that played in the World Cup."

“Sometimes, you have to do certain sacrifices to make people happy to give their all. You have to make people happy and that’s what I did.”