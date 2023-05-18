"I said Dede can help the new players"- Osei Kuffour denies Ayew Black Stars exclusion comment

Former Hearts of Oak player, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour has denied reports claiming he wanted Andre Ayew out of the Black Stars.

According to the ex-Ghana player, Ayew could play a huge role in integrating new players into the national team.

"I have not said Andre Ayew should be sacked. Why would I say that? I spoke to Onua TV and they asked me about Black Stars, and I said for Black Stars, I don't follow. I only watched them at the recent Black Stars," he said, as quoted by Footballghana.

"I said Dede Ayew can help the new players at the Black Stars because of how he communicates with the players on the pitch. I feel that he should always be with the Black Stars so that he can help them and encourage them to feel like they are playing for a national team. But always we should make sure that Jordan will lead the team. That is what I said. I didn't say anything else," he added.

Kuffour was earlier reported to have told Onua FM that the Nottingham Forest star is done and will not add anything to the Black Stars.