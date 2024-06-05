"I said I would be the first player to send Ghana to the World Cup"- Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he knew he would be the first player to send the Black Stars to the World Cup while growing up as a footballer.

The legendary Ghanaian forward saw his dream come true after the West African nation qualified for the tournament for the first time in 2006.

Gyan scored Ghana's first-ever goal at the tournament after powering home from a Stephen Appiah assist in the game against the Czech Republic in Cologne, Germany.

The former Ghana captain is now the African player with the most goals at the World Cup, with six in three tournaments.

"We used to go to school and the teachers would ask what we would want to be in the future. Some would say I want to be a president, others say engineers and stuff but I was the only one who said I would be a football star," he told YFM on the Leaderboard Series.

"I prophesized that I would be the person to take Ghana to the World Cup because at that time we had great players but we never qualified for the World Cup. I said the first time I will wear the Ghana jersey we will go to the World Cup. My friends at that time can testify," he added.

Gyan holds the record as Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 international appearances.