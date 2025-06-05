'I saw a lot of the bad side of football through my dad early in my career' – Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo says being exposed to the rougher edges of professional football from a young age gave him the mental toughness that now defines his career.

The Bournemouth and Ghana forward, whose father Larry played for Okwawu United in the Ghana Premier League, grew up seeing the less glamorous side of the sport.

That early exposure, he says, shaped his understanding of the game and gave him perspective on both its rewards and setbacks.

"When you were growing up in that kind of environment, where a parent is so familiar with the sport and so close to it, and has even tried to play at a professional level, what's that like as a child?" he told ShowMax.

"It's tough. I think it's like you kind of see what the realism of football is. You see the ups and downs. You see when everything's going well; you see when everything's going bad. And I got to see a lot of the bad.

"So I think it's transitioned into my football now. When I see the bad, it's kind of like, what do you do to get out of that bad sticky patch and get to the good stuff, the good phases?

"So I think it's just advice from my dad saying, just keep going, keep your head down, keep working. Even when things aren't going well, it will turn around. So just keep going."

Semenyo faced repeated rejection from some of England’s top academies. He was turned down by Arsenal, Tottenham, and Millwall before an extended trial at Crystal Palace ended in disappointment.

The rejection at Palace, which came after eight weeks of training, nearly broke him. He stopped playing football altogether for a year.

Eventually, an open trial reignited his journey. Dave Hockaday, a former Leeds United manager, spotted his potential and recruited him into a football and education programme in Swindon.

There, Semenyo balanced a BTEC in sports science with competitive football. It was a critical turning point.

Strong performances during matches against academy sides earned him renewed interest. Offers came in from Birmingham, Bristol Cityâ€”and even Palace again.

He chose Bristol City, impressed during a two-week trial, and was signed.

From there, loan spells at Bath City and Newport County gave him his first taste of senior football, paving the way to his current place in the Premier League with Bournemouth.