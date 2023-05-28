'I saw Aduana's deficiency when they played Accra Lions' - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has revealed that his game plan against Aduana Stars on Saturday was massively inspired by monitoring his opponent's previous game against Accra Lion.

The Still Believe Boys shocked Paa Kwesi Fabin's men handing them their first home defeat at home thanks to Ali Huzaf's 54th-minute goal which crushed the hopes of the 2017 champions.

Prior to this defeat, Aduana Stars had earlier suffered a 3-0 humiliation against Accra Lions last weekend and were looking to bounce back in a bid to regain the top spot.

However, Karim Zito stated after the game that, he trained his side according to the weaknesses of the Ogya lads with the defeat at Accra Lions as a case study.

"Every coach strategises the way he wants to play before he approaches every match. I watched them against Accra Lions and saw the deficiencies in them. So that was even my training session for that day.

"So I told my boys to go in as early as possible to get what we wanted. If not let's sit back and contain them until the first half which ended goalless.

"So I told them we can now run at them get what we wanted and manage the game afterwards. And that was exactly what they did," he said to StarTimes Ghana after the game.

While Aduana Stars trail four points behind Medeama with two matches to end the season, Dreams FC have moved to tenth on the table.