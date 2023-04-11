I saw dedicated Black Stars players under Otto Addo - Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has revealed that he used his previous position as Technical Advisor to access the playing body through which he spotted a dedicated and enthusiastic group of players.

Hughton who was in the race to lead the team after Milovan Rajevac's dismissal settled for the role of a technical advisor while Otto Addo who was formerly the assistant coach got the nod as Black Stars coach with George Boateng and Did Dramani assigned as assistant coaches.

During that period, the Black Stars played 12 matches including three World Cup games.

“Yes, I do. I have been fortunate enough to be involved for a year now, particularly when you are not the head coach. It allows you to have a more comprehensive view,” he told Supersport.

“As Otto was the head coach, it was more specific to the team, tactics, training, and getting results. I was able to look at the bigger picture, the overall atmosphere, and speak to many players. Throughout that period, I saw the players’ eagerness to do well, and their dedication to achieving results for the Black Stars.”

After an unsuccessful World Cup campaign, Otto Addo left his role as the head coach. Chris Hughton has now taken over and managed two games claiming four points from Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.