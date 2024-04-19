"I scored against them during my time in Egypt"- Dreams FC star John Antwi ahead of Zamalek clash

Dreams FC forward, John Anwi, has reflected on his time in Egypt ahead of the CAF confederation Cup game against Zamalek.

The veteran forward returns to Cairo, where he enjoyed so much success in his career, scoring 102 goals in the North African country.

Antwi represented Al Ahly, Ismailly, Pyramids FC and Misr El-Makasa during his almost a decade spell in Egypt.

“I had a very good time in Egypt. Matches between Al Ahly and Zamalek are always difficult. I played against Zamalek during my time with Al Ahly and other teams and I scored against them to. So, going back to Egypt to play Zamalek is something that delights me” he told TV3.

The experienced forward returned to Ghana in 2023 to join Premier League side, Dream FC, starring in the CAF Confederation Cup for the Still Believe. The Dawu-based outfit are reaching the semi-final of the competition in their first participation.

“This campaign has been very good looking at where we are coming from. A small club playing three competitions at the same, I mean we are in the FA Cup quarterfinals and also in the Confederations Cup, God being so good, we are in the semifinal and also in the Ghana league," he added.

“I will say this season has been good for the lads looking at how inexperience they are, so coming this far, I think is very good for the club”