‘I scored five in a row during warm-up’ - Jordan Ayew on stunning goal against Everton

Jordan Ayew expressed how a fruitful warm-up session against Everton gave him a confident feeling heading into the match.

The forward, scored a thunderous goal - his first of 2024 - with 66 minutes on the clock before the strike was cancelled out by Amadou Onana's header as the game ended 1-1 at Goodison Park.

Speaking after the game, the Ghanaian revealed that he had a strong feeling he would score.

"In the warm-up, I scored maybe five in a row, so I had a good feeling today! Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don't go your way, but you still need to keep pushing, and that's what I've been doing throughout my whole career," he said.

"It comes sometimes. You try, try, tryâ€¦ it could have gone up, but this time it was successful. Today things went well for me. I thank God and I thank the team for the effort they put in. I don't want to talk too much about my goal, but the most important thing for me is the team, and we're happy to go home with a point."

"It’s always complicated to come here. You start off with a game that's a bit complicated and direct, and you speed up to the challenge and you manage to get a goal, and they equalise on a set-piece. It’s just one where we had to get something out of the game, and we managed to get a point, so we're happy and move on to the next one."

Ayew also reserved words of praise for Roy Hodgson, who stepped down from his post as Crystal Palace manager earlier on Monday.

He said, "When we speak about Roy, I have goosebumps because he's been so good to me. He's been a top manager, a top man. He's helped me a lot, not only as a football player but as a man as well, so I can't thank him enough."

"The club has appointed a new manager, and we'll see how it goes, but we're relaxed about it as a squad, and we are still focused on our task. We'll welcome the new manager, and hopefully, things will go on well."

The goal on Monday took Ayew’s tally to three while he has assisted five goals, making it eight goal involvements.