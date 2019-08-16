I served Asante Kotoko well- CK Akonnor claims

Ex-Asante Kotoko coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor says he gave off his best while he was at post as head coach of the Porcupine Warriors.

Akonnor who had a short stint with the Ghanaian giants was elevated to Technical Director but he rejected the appointment and resigned.

After guiding the club to the group stage of last season’s CAF Confederation Cup and winning the Tier I Special Competition, the former Black Stars captain believes he served the club to the highest.

“For me coaching is all about serving and I served Asante Kotoko to the highest level and I think that's the most important thing"

Akonnor also plans to go abroad for some refresher courses to upgrade himself in the profession.

"Or better still I may go to abroad and expand myself as a coach so as to excel at the top level".

Akonnor has coached a lot of Ghana Premier League sides in the country where he chalked a lot of success with the Porcupine Warriors.