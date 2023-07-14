I share a similar philosophy with Kassim Mingle - New Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah

Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi says it will be easier to continue from where former coach Kassim Mingle left off at the club due to the similarities in their style of coaching.

Mingle departed the club at the end of the season to join Nations FC who just joined the top flight after gaining promotion from Division One League.

Kobi Mensah on the other hand was in charge of Great Olympics but has seen his place now occupied by Annor Walker who returned after spending a season in Samreboi with Samartex.

Speaking about his new team, Kobi Mensah acknowledged the efforts of his predecessor Mingle and stated that due to the fact that they both believe in attacking football, it would be easy to continue the good works of the veteran coach.

"I will first of all commend Kassim Mingle. He has done a very good job at Bechem United. I have trained with them before and I always see a good team in Bechem. And again I've watched some of their matches and I can attest o the fact that they play very good football."

"I am also happy about the fact that we [Kassim Mingle and Kobi Mensah] have similarities in our style of coaching. I am also fortunate to have inherited the good players Kassim Mingle worked with," he told Onua Sports.

"We play attacking football. He always wants his team to control possession and that is the best way to play football. If you want to score goals you need the ball. If you want to defend you need the ball. If you don't want to concede a goal you need a ball. So controlling the game benefits in all aspects.

"It is a very good philosophy. Kassim Mingle believes in attacking football and I believe in the same philosophy.