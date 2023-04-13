I share the same philosophy with Ignatius Osei-Fosu - King Faisal's assistant coach

Godwin Ablordey, the assistant coach of King Faisal says he shares a similar style and philosophy as coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu.

The former Eleven Wonders boss was appointed to take charge of the Insha Allah boys following the departure of Jimmy Cobblah who lost his role due to a poor run of results.

Ablordey who took care of the team temporarily has expressed satisfaction with the appointment of Ignatius Osei-Fosu citing his familiar philosophy as an advantage to the team.

"I think we've worked a lot and coach Jimmy Cobblah also did a lot of good work before leaving. So when he left I continued before Ignatius joined [King Faisal].

"Fortunately Ignatius was my mate and we both went through similar courses so we have similar philosophies. We are just putting our heads together to make sure we focus and avoid relegation," Ablordey told 3Sports on GPL Xpress.

King Faisal are now unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions including their triumph over Aduana Stars last Sunday to reach the semifinals of the FA Cup.

They will lock horns with Dreams FC on the return of the Ghana Premier League.