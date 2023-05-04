I sold a family house to renovate a pitch - Mohammed Polo

Mohammed Polo, a Ghanaian football icon, has stated that he sold his family home to support the renovation of a pitch at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The former Hearts of Oak player stated that he took the initiative to refurbish what is now the Ajax Park because there was no pitch available for him to train players from his football academy Golden Stars Academy at the time.

He eventually relocated to the Kaneshie Sports Complex, believing that it was closer to town and would allow more young talent to practice with his team.

“I started the whole thing, these are pitches that already existed, Hearts of Lions Park, Nania Park and Ajax Park," Mohammed Polo told Radio Gold Sports.

“I came in the middle, I was in the middle and if you go there today you can see that it is one of the best pitches over there,"

“It has been refurbished but I started and I even worked on it from scratch, I spent money, I had to sell my house for that field,” he added.