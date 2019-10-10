GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

I speak Twi fluently even though I have been to Ghana just once - Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong

Published on: 10 October 2019
I speak Twi fluently even though I have been to Ghana just once - Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong
Jeremie Frimpong

 

Celtic midfielder Jeremie Frimpong has strong ties with Ghana despite having visited the West African country once.

Frimpong, who was born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian mother and Dutch father, reveals he speaks the local dialect, Twi, fluently.

"My mum's from Ghana and I speak a Ghanian language called Twi, fluently," Frimpong told Celtic View.

"I speak that, English and a little bit of Dutch.

"I have family in Ghana but I've only been over to visit them once when I was really young, so I can't really remember what it was like."

Frimpong and his family moved to Manchester when he was seven years old, leading the teenager to begin his footballing career at the Manchester City academy.

The 18-year-old joined Celtic on a four-year deal from Manchester City in September.

He made his first-team debut for Celtic in their 5-0 win against Partick Thistle in the Scottish League Cup last month and is now looking to get more minutes under his belt.

 

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Related Videos

Comments