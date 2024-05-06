I speak Twi - Manchester City star Jeremy Doku affirms Ghanaian roots

Manchester City star Jeremy Doku has affirmed his strong connection to Ghana, despite opting to represent Belgium at the international level, revealing he speaks the popular Ghanaian language Twi.

The 21-year-old, born in Antwerp to Ghanaian parents, initially represented Belgium at youth levels from U-15 to U-21.

Despite being on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) at some point, he chose to play for Belgium at the senior level, making his debut for the Red Devils in a UEFA Nations League match against Denmark in September 2020.

Doku, who also played for Belgium at Euro 2020, has accumulated 20 appearances for the European nation and contributed two goals.

"Of course, I’m Ghanaian also because my parents are Ghanaians. I also speak Twi, which is a language in Ghana. I’ve been there once and I’ll have to go back there again because it was a long time ago," Doku expressed on the In The Premier League Chair show.

Joining Manchester City from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes last summer, Doku has enjoyed a promising season with Pep Guardiola’s side, reflecting on his integration into the team.

"I think I’ve had a good start because people didn’t expect me to play [much] when I came here. But I’m doing it and it’s good because it’s a top team and playing minutes in this team is a great thing," he remarked.

While acknowledging his progress, Doku emphasised areas for improvement, stating, "It can always be better, be more efficient and help the team more. Those are parts of the game that I can still work on, so it’s not perfect. But I think I’m doing a good start and if I keep on going like this, of course, I can only be better."

This season, Doku has contributed five goals and eight assists for Manchester City.