Defeated Ghana FA Presidential candidate, Amanda Clinton says she spent less than $5,000 on the just ended elections, insisting she is proud of her decision to contest and also proud of her decision not to pay any bribes to the delegates who voted.

Amanda despite her numerous media attention failed to get a single vote at last Friday’s FA Congress which say the election of Kurt Okraku as new GFA President.

That notwithstanding, Amada Speaking on Accra based 3FM, says she is proud of her efforts and the experience the whole exercise taught her.

“To me the defeat isn't a loss. The elections gave me the platform to establish myself. I decided to run 3 weeks before the opening of nominations. Reaching some of the delegates outside Accra was difficult for me. My whole campaign was about service to leadership and sacrifice. I spent under $5,000 on the elections including my filing fee,” Amanda Clinton said.

Lawyer Amanda Akoukor Clinton has also expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian football fraternity, promising to play a role to "bring the game back the glorious days".

The crisis management expert was among the six-member contest that saw Kurt Okraku winning the presidential seat after 3rd round of voting.

"Thanks to all who played various roles to help me achieve the historic, ground-breaking & bravely in seeking the leadership role of the country's soccer governing body," she told ghanaguardian.com

"Though, I did not get the mandate to help bring the needed reforms and transformations in Ghana football I will still play a part to get the game back the glorious days."

Amanda made history last Friday after becoming the first Ghanaian female to ever contest the GFA presidential position held in the capital Accra.

She obtained her nomination from the camp of premier league giant Accra Hearts of Oak.

Miss Clinton is a practicing lawyer after she was called to the English and Welsh Bar in 2006 and the Ghanaian Bar in 2009 and she specializes in Crisis Management.

She believes her legal background would have added a lot in her move to carry Ghana football to a higher heights.

"Whilst my legal background and integrity would have ensured transparent and integrity as the public and international stakeholders would have believed in the GFA brand once more," she said.

"I wasn't riding on the female ticket but the excellence ticket."

Source: Finder Sports