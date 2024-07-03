I spoke to everyone around me before moving to China - Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that his move from Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Chinese Super League was a collective decision made with input from family and friends.

The former Black Stars captain made the switch in July 2015, joining Shanghai SIPG on a two-year deal with a weekly salary of £227,000.

Speaking to Wontumi Radio, the 39-year-old admitted that the decision to move to China was not easy. "It was a difficult decision for me, but I spoke to everyone around me, and we decided it was the best move for me," Gyan said.

He added that the move yielded positive results. "Luckily, it turned out well for me, and we have managed to establish companies that are employing Ghanaians," he noted.

Gyan joined Al Ain from Sunderland in the English Premier League, a move that was questioned by many given his proficiency in the highly competitive league.

Gyan's illustrious career includes playing for clubs like Liberty Professionals, Stade Rennes, Udinese, Sunderland, Kayserispor, North East United, and Legon Cities. He announced his retirement in June 2023.

Gyan remains Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals and holds the record as Africa's highest goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.