I still can't believe it - Alhaji Akambi shocked by Hearts of Oak heavy defeat to Medeama

Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akambi has expressed his dissatisfaction with his team's performance against Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Phobians lost 5-1 to the Tarkwa-based side at the Accra Sports Stadium after a terrible display in their matchday 31 fixture.

Alhaji Akanbi who was reacting to the humiliating result indicated that the players were just not up to the task in the particular encounter. According to him, the board of the club have diligently done the needful which should have made it easier for the 2020-21 champions.

“I still can’t believe it and couldn’t believe it yesterday…As a board member, we have done everything needed of us and we are still doing everything the team needs," he told Oyerepa FM.

“The players didn’t do well. I don’t know what happened but this is not how they play. To be honest with you, they did not play well.”

Following the defeat, Hearts of Oak are now seventh on the table with three matches to end the season. They will lock horns with Legon Cities in their next fixture.