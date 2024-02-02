GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
"I still feel like I'm dreaming"- Kobbie Mainoo reacts after netting debut EPL goal for Man United

Published on: 02 February 2024
English-born Ghanaian midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo has shared his excitement after netting the winner as Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux. 

The 18-year-old scored a sensation curler after gliding through Wolves' defense before curling home in the 97th minute.

The game was headed for a thrilling 3-3 when the exciting youngster stole the winner for the Red Devils.

"It is a dream come true," he said after the game.  "I have still not come down from it. I still feel like I am dreaming to be honest.

"To start playing in the Premier League for my boyhood club has been amazing. Now it's about trying to win more games."

Meanwhile, Max Kilman and Pedro Neto scored in the space of ten minutes to cancel Rasmus Hojlund and Scot McTominay's goals for Manchester United, who had a good start following an early goal from Marcus Rashford.

Pablo Sarabia started the comeback for the hosts after scoring from the spot with 20 minutes remaining.

Mainoo then delivered the winner for the Red Devils with his debut Premier League goal after receiving the ball from Omari Forson -another player with Ghanaian heritage- before weaving through the Wolves' defence to strike.

