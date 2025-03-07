I switched off when I saw Pooley’s body lying of the floor after he was stabbed – Coach Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has opened up on what he went through the day Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, was stabbed to death in Nsoatre.

The incident happened on February 2 when Asante Kotoko played against Nsoatreman FC in their Week 19 encounter of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking on the incident, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has disclosed that he switched off on the matchday after he saw the body of stabbed Nana Pooley on the floor.

“I think what happened [in Nsoatre] is not good. It’s something that we all need to disapprove of; we all need to condemn. It is not good for association football, it's not good for our league, and it's not good for football in the country.

“Personally, I switched off when I saw Pooley lying down. Because that’s not why we went there. We went there to entertain people, we went there to play football, we went there to unite people. That’s the essence of football, and so what happened was not good,” coach Prosper Narteh Ogum said.

Four weeks after the stabbing incident, Nana Pooley has been laid to rest.

The Ghana Premier League, which was suspended, will resume this weekend with all 18 participating clubs returning to action.