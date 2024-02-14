'I take full responsibility for our exit from the FA Cup' - Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has openly admitted to his team's shortcomings following their recent elimination from the FA Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Karela United during the Round 16 stage on Monday, with goals from Solomon Aboagye and Giyas securing Karela's spot in the quarterfinals.

After the game, Ogum acknowledged that the team's performance did not meet the expectations of their passionate fans.

In a statement posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), he declared, "I take full responsibility for our exit from the FA Cup. The team's performance fell short of the high expectation of our loving fabulous family and friends."

Despite the setback, Ogum emphasised the team's dedication and commitment to making a strong comeback in the upcoming Ghana Premier League. With the league set to resume on February 23, Asante Kotoko, who finished third in the first half of the campaign, is determined to regain momentum and compete at the highest level.

"We are sorry for the disappointment. We are dedicated and committed to come back and fight for the Ghana Premier League," Ogum stated, signaling the team's determination to focus on league success after their FA Cup exit.

As the football community awaits the resumption of the Ghana Premier League, Kotoko's supporters will be eager to see how the team responds under Ogum's leadership and whether they can secure a strong position in the league standings.