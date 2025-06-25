'I terminated my contract with Royal Antwerp because of personal reasons' – Denis Odoi

Ghana international Denis Odoi has confirmed he ended his contract with Royal Antwerp due to personal reasons, bringing an early close to his spell with the Belgian Pro League side ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The 37-year-old full-back had one year remaining on his two-year deal, but both parties agreed to a mutual termination.

Odoi expressed gratitude to the club and its supporters for the respect shown during his time at Bosuilstadion.

“Personal reasons are the basis for the termination of the contract. I thank the club for understanding that and for the trust they had in me,” Odoi said in a farewell message to the club.

“Also, to all the club staff, the coaching team, and my teammates: thank you for the wonderful time I had at the Bosuil. In addition, a special word of thanks to the supporters. From day one, I felt supported. You are fantastic!”

Odoi joined Antwerp last summer and became an important part of the squad, making 32 appearances across all competitions. He contributed two goals and two assists during the season.

It remains unclear whether the experienced defender will seek a move elsewhere or consider retirement, but his exit marks the end of a brief yet impactful stint with the 2022/23 Belgian champions.