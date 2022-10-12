"I thank everyone for the wonderful messages, it will never be enough" - Kwadwo Asamoah after retirement

Kwadwo Asamoah has thanked everyone for their kind words after announcing his retirement from football.

The former Ghana international retired last week at the age of 33 and will pursue a new career as a football agent.

Following his decision, Asamoah has been celebrated by former teammates at the club and international levels, as well as former clubs including Italian giants Juventus.

"I feel blessed and grateful for all the beautiful messages. I can't thank everyone enough," Asamoah said.

Asamoah played 74 times for Ghana and scored four goals for the national team. He featured at two World Cups.

At the club level, Asamoah is best remembered for his time at Juventus.

Asamoah had a memorable run in Turin, winning six Scudettos, four Coppa Italias, and three Italian Super Cups between 2012 and 2018.

The Ghanaian arrived in Italy at a young age and quickly established himself as an exciting box-to-box midfielder at Udinese.

He joined Juventus alongside Zebrette teammate Mauricio Isla in 2012. While the Chilean failed to make an impression at the Allianz Stadium, Asamoah blossomed into a lethal left wingback under Antonio Conte's tutelage.

His role at the club gradually dwindled, particularly after the arrival of Alex Sandro in 2015, and injuries also took their toll on his form.

He joined Inter on a free transfer in 2018. He had a solid season under Luciano Spalletti, but his reunion with Conte in 2019 proved less fruitful.

After a brief stint at Cagliari in 2021, Asamoah was without a club for more than a year before quitting.

Nonetheless, his time at Allianz Stadium stands out as the highlight of his playing career.

The 33-year-old made 156 appearances for Juventus and scored five goals.