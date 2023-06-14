"I think he is quite matured for his age"- Chris Hughton praises Bechem United star Hafiz Konkoni

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has been impressed with Bechem United forward Hafiz Konkoni's performance in training with the national team.

The 23-year-old was handed a late invite to the team following the withdrawal of striker Inaki Williams due to injury.

Konkoni has been in top form for the Hunters in the just ended Ghana Premier League, scoring 15 goals in 25 matches.

Before earning his call up, Chris Hughton had watched the striker in the game between Bechem United and Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.

"I was fortunate to watch him live last weekend. I have been able to watch him on video. I thought he did well today [in training]. It wasn't a surprise because he is a player I have enjoyed watching," he said.

Hughton believes the 23-year-old will even become better as gains more experience in his career.

"He is a young player, so I think he has a lot of development still. Speaking to him, I think he is quite a mature player for his age," he added.

Konkoni could make his Black Stars debut in Antananarivo when the four-time Africa champions face Madagascar on Sunday.